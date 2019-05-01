Region’s cafes in running for prizes at national awards

Almost a dozen Borders cafes are hoping to pick up silverware, but not of the teaspoon variety, after being named finalists at the 2019 Scottish Cafe Awards.

The second annual awards, run by Creative Oceanic, take place in Glasgow’s Marriot Hotel on Wednesday, May 22.

Thanks to public nominations, two cafes here will go up against eight in Dumfries and Galloway for the title of the south’s cafe of the year.

They are the Cloudhouse Cafe and Gallery in Stow and Hawick’s Almond Tree.

Hawick’s West End Cafe and Melrose’s Greenhouse Cafe are up for customers’ most-wanted cafe of the year; Hawick Community Cafe could be named best not-for-profit cafe; the Castle Warehouse Cookshop in Peebles is up for shoppers’ cafe of the year; and the Ramblers Coffee Shop, also in Peebles, is up for both best themed cafe and best community cafe.

The Abbey View Cafe and Bookshop and Simply Scottish, both in Jedburgh, are among those vying for the title of most welcoming cafe of the year, alongside the Terrace at Floors Castle, Kelso.

A Spokesperson for the Scottish Café Awards 2019 said: “The awards will celebrate and highlight the skill, commitment, talent and success of those who work hard daily to deliver exceptional services, unique coffee flavours and memorable experiences to their clients. It is time to give them the recognition they deserve.

“We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and we are looking forward to welcoming all our guests at the ceremony and delivering an enjoyable event.”