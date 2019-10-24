Reclaim the Night protest march coming to Hawick

A protest march to raise awareness of violence against women in the Borders is set to take to the streets of Hawick.

An evening Reclaim the Night march organised by the Galashiels-based Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre next month will coincide with the United Nations’ Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

It will take place in Hawick on Monday, November 25, and coincide with thousands more up and down the country being staged at the same time.

Scottish Borders Council’s violence against women and domestic abuse co-ordinator, Andrea Beavon, said: “The march is a chance for people to wave banners, blow whistles, bang drums and use their voices to ensure their opposition to rape and sexual violence is heard.

“We have received tremendous support for the two previous marches in the Borders and hope to better it in Hawick.”

Anyone wishing to take part should meet at the Sainsbury’s car park in Hawick at 7.30pm, with the march starting at 8pm.

Afterwards, marchers are invited to attend the Heart of Hawick for celebration, hot drinks and music.