A Galashiels-based personal trainer managed to talk 22 of his clients into taking on a “Tough Mudder” course – just think loads of mud and obstacles – at Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries in June, in order to raise funds for the stroke unit at the Borders General Hospital.

Dave McMillan, third from left, who runs his DM Fitness business in the town, handed over the cheque for £1,136 with, from left, Jennifer Elphick, Lorna Vass-Young and Becky Lambert.