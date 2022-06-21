Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Holyrood Palace brings Jubilee jazz to Edinburgh for one night only, tickets £25

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

A swinging time for all is guaranteed on Friday, July 15, when Jubilee Jive Late, a evening event to coincide with a special Platinum Jubilee display at the Palace, which runs from July 3 to September 25 and showcases a selection of The Queen’s most iconic outfits and highlights her special relationship with Edinburgh.

As well as travelling back in time to the Fifties in the company of a live jazz band, a gramophone DJ and dance workshops, the one-off event will also allow attendees an after-hours chance to explore The Queen’s official residence in Scotland.

Holyrood Club dressed in 1950s clothes pose around Holyrood Palace,Edinburgh Photograph: David Cheskin

The hope is that attendees will not only enjoy the Palace in the summer evening light but also explore its historic State Apartments, including access to a special Platinum Jubilee display of outfits worn by The Queen during previous Jubilees where a curator will deliver short talks, but also have a go at crafting their own Jubilee memento or maybe try on replica historic garments in the dressing up corner.

Live performances will bring the Palace to life throughout the evening with a jazz band and jive demonstrations. Those in attendance will be encouraged to dress in Fifties' frocks and fashions and vintage hairstyling experts will be on hand on the night to give their look a finishing touch.

Lucy Wood, Learning Manager at the Palace of Holyroodhouse says, “We are so looking forward to welcoming people from Edinburgh and beyond to Holyroodhouse for our Jubilee Jive Late in July.

“This promises to be a very special evening full of history, music and dancing designed to transport visitors back to the 1950s, when Her Majesty became Queen. We hope to see lots of fabulous Fifties-inspired outfits on the night.”

Jubilee Jazz Live is just one of a number of celebrations, including three special displays marking significant occasions in The Queen's reign - the Accession, the Coronation and Jubilees - taking place at Royal residences in Edinburgh, Windsor and London throughout 2022.

The Platinum Jubilee display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse brings together a display of outfits worn by Her Majesty on occasions to celebrate the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

A highlight for many will be seeing a group of works relating to her first official visit to Edinburgh in 1953, not long after her Coronation. Also on display, from 1977 and The Queen’s Silver Jubilee will be the striking ensemble of dress, coat and stole in pink silk crêpe and chiffon designed by royal couturier Sir Hardy Amies and a matching hat designed by Frederick Fox with flower-heads hanging from silk stems. The ensemble was worn at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 7, 1977, marking the 25th anniversary of The Queen’s Accession.On display for the first time, meanwhile, will be The Queen's Diamond Jubilee ensemble, worn to the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and a luncheon at Guildhall, City of London, as part of the celebrations on June 5, 2012. The ensemble was designed by Angela Kelly, Personal Wardrobe Adviser to The Queen and consists of a pale turquoise dress and coat embroidered with scattered silver flowers, with a coordinating hat.

Completing the display will be a selection of gifts presented during official engagements in Scotland including a silver model of a miner’s Davy lamp that was presented in 1958 when The Queen made her first descent into a working coal mine on the opening of the Rothes Colliery in Fife.

The ceremonial key to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is presented to Her Majesty at the start of Royal Week at the Palace each summer, will also be on display.Jubilee Jive Late at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday, July 15, starts at 6.15pm and finishes at 9.15pm. Tickets cost £25 and are available here.The Platinum Jubilee display runs from Sunday, July 3 to Sunday, September 25. For tickets and visitor information here.

