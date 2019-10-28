Putting children’s charity centre stage at Selkirk

Olivia and Lara Ruiz Eade are pictured handing to Amanda Erskine, of Children 1st, Selkirk, a cheque for £466 raised by Odd Productions Theatre with its tour of ‘Unveiled Secrets: four plays, four women, four secrets’ by Borders playwrights Anita John and Oliver Eade.

One of the plays tackles disturbing revelations of historical child abuse and, through donations, the company wished to support the work being done by the charity, as well as the adult peer support group, Survivors Unite.

In the play, ‘Give the Dog a Bone’, based on a true story, a woman reveals how she had been sexually abused by their father to her twin sister. Their mother’s failure to protect her daughter through denial is all too common. Maternal involvement or complicity in childhood sexual abuse was described as ‘The Last Taboo’ in a leading article in the Independent newspaper in 2009.

Although 10 years later nothing seems to have changed in society at large, Children 1st and Survivors Unite are now supporting adult sufferers of historical child abuse as well as protecting children.

For further information, visit https://www.children1st.org.uk and www.survivorscotland.org.uk

