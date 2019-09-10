Puppy’s owner fears the worst

Concern is growing for a missing 15-week-old Jack Russell puppy last seen in Hawick three weeks ago.

Moley, a male black, tan and white pup, from the Stirches area, was last seen heading towards the A7/Burnfoot area, wearing a blue harness with a black strap.

His owner, Shauna Orr, said: “We’ve been out searching several times and we put it on social media, but we’ve heard nothing.

“We’re hoping against hope that he hasn’t been picked up by someone, but that outcome is becoming more and more possible.

If anyone has seen Moley or knows where he is or what happened to him, please call Shauna on 07890 9757501.