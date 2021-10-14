Politicians' voices added to bypass campaign

John Lamont MP

As reported last week, Dr Lindsay Neil, a prominent campaigner for a bypass to take heavy goods vehicles away from the town centre for pedestrians’ safety, was lucky to only sustain minor injuries in the incident.

Conservatives John Lamont MP and Rachael Hamilton MSP have now joined the call for action.

The proposals for a bypass are supported by the A7 action group, have been so far shelved by the Scottish Government.

Mr Lamont said: “I am saddened to hear of Dr Neil’s accident, and I have written to him to wish him a speedy recovery.

"These accidents are avoidable, and I would urge the Scottish Government to think again about its priorities with regards to road infrastructure.

“I have supported calls for action to be taken on this issue before. However, there is nothing to suggest that it is being treated with any urgency by the Scottish Government.

“People in Selkirk have already voiced their concerns about the traffic situation in the town. It is time that their concerns are taken more seriously by the Scottish Government.”