Police recover Porsche stolen from Galashiels guest house

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from a guest house in Galashiels.

A dark grey Porsche Boxster was taken from the premises in Abbotsford Road overnight on Tuesday, August 20.

It was later seen in High Buckholmside after it collided with a silver Ford Fiesta which was parked on the street.

Detective Constable Liam Myres of the Galashiels Community Investigation Unit, said: “I am glad to report that we have recovered the vehicle on Magdala Terrace, Galashiels, albeit with some minor damage as a result of being involved in a road traffic collision.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the vehicle collision on High Buckholmside, and would ask that if you have seen something, that you come forward as a matter of urgency.

“I would also ask that anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the Galashiels area, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the vehicle between 11.30pm on August 20 and 8am on August 21 to get in touch.”

The registration number of the Porsche is A11 CME.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galashiels Community Investigation Unit on ‘101’ quoting incident number 0513 of the 21st of August.