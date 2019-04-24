Police appeal for help to find missing Blainslie teen

Police are appealing for information to help trace a teenager missing from Blainslie.

Max Stewart. 17. was last seen leaving an address in Nether Blainslie, just off the A68, around 1.15am this morning, heading in the direction of Earlston.

He has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Max is described as a white male teenager with a slim build. He is around six foot in height with short dark brown hair. He wears thick dark rimmed glasses.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a fleece jacket and black jeans along with a black checked beanie hat.

Inspector Jacqui McGuigan of Galashiels Police Station said: “Max has now not been seen for a number of hours and we are growing very concerned for his welfare.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Max today, or recognises his description, to contact us at their earliest convenience.

“Likewise I would ask Max if he does see this appeal to get in touch with his family or police to let us know he’s okay.”

Those with information regarding Max’s whereabouts are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0006 of April 24.