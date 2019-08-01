Over The Hill, riding fairly far away

A cycling team which has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity is preparing for their toughest challenge yet.

The ‘Over The Hill’ cyclists are in serious training ahead of their 100 Border Settlements which will see them cycle 250 miles over three days from Friday, August 23 until Sunday, August 25, finishing up at Gala Cricket Club.

The nine-man team– which includes Keith Irvine, Stevie Halls, Sinclair Paterson, Ronnie Murray, Josh Irvine, Kevin Mania, Alan Brown, Doug Welsh and Chris Lightfoot – are tackling the route for the Lavender Touch, a charity which raises funds for people in the Borders living with cancer.

The team has previously cycled 185 miles from Settle in Yorkshire to Galashiels in aid of Prostate Scotland in 2017, and 250 miles for the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust in 2014.

Stevie Halls said: “The team, which has an age range of mid-20s to over 70, will be passing through more than 100 towns, villages and hamlets in a journey of 250 miles across the Borders.

“The route mirrors the geographic reach of the Lavender Touch and although our trip will only last three days, the impact we hope to raise through sponsorship and donations will allow the Lavender Touch to continue to support patients for years to come.

“We will be supported across the Borders by a tour bus, which will follow the route and stop off at many towns and villages where the Lavender Touch volunteers will be holding a number of events to promote the charity’s work.”

Local businesses can advertise on the side of tour bus – if interested, please contact Keith Irvine on 07773 142226.

Donations can be made to the Over the Hills team at www.lavendertouch.co.uk/project/over_the_hill_elite_riders/