Organist Henry set to play cornet’s role at Langholm

Henry Jeffrey achieved his ambition to be Langholm Cornet when he won the public vote against two opponents in the Buccleuch Centre.

The town and pipe bands played through the streets prior to the public meeting and vote. Henry – a 27-year-old organist and choirmaster who plays at Langholm Parish Church, Westerkirk and Ewes – was standing for the second time and gained 521 votes. The two other candidates, who were standing for their first time, were Lawrence Ewart (401 votes) and Lloyd Johnstone (78 votes). Henry joined the Castle Craig club in 2011.

After Roger Maxwell, chairman of the common riding committee, announced the result, Cornet Jeffrey, with his right and left-hand men, Iain Little and Stuart Murray, visited the various clubs and hotels. They started off the polka with their partners at the dance later in the evening.

Henry’s first rideout will be behind Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton to Mosspaul on Saturday, May 25.

z Pictured, Langholm Cornet Henry Jeffrey with his right and left-hand men, Iain Little and Stuart Murray.