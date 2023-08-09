Ogilvie gathering at cairn
An event to commemorate the life and celebrate the works of the great Borders poet Will H. Ogilvie will take place next Saturday, August 19 at the poet’s memorial cairn at the top of Harden Glen, at 11am.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:12 BST
The gathering is being organised by the Will H. Ogilvie Memorial Trust.
Secretary Ann Holt said: “These gatherings take place only twice in the decade, in years that end in a 9 to mark the anniversary of his birth in 1969 and in years that end in a 3 to mark the anniversary of his death in 1963. The oration will be given by Hawick’s Roddy McIntyre. All are welcome to attend and also to adjourn afterwards to Roberton's Forman Hall for refreshments and further entertainment."