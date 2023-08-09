Ogilvie gathering at cairn

Secretary Ann Holt said: “These gatherings take place only twice in the decade, in years that end in a 9 to mark the anniversary of his birth in 1969 and in years that end in a 3 to mark the anniversary of his death in 1963. The oration will be given by Hawick’s Roddy McIntyre. All are welcome to attend and also to adjourn afterwards to Roberton's Forman Hall for refreshments and further entertainment."