Odds fall on Borders actor Jack Lowden being next James Bond

Bookies have slashed their odds on Borders actor Jack Lowden replacing Daniel Craig as the next big-screen James Bond.

Fellow Scot Richard Madden remains the favourite to be the next 007 if Craig hands in his licence to kill after the upcoming, as-yet-untitled 25th film based on Ian Fleming’s spy stories comes out.

Current James Bond star Daniel Craig. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Lowden’s chances of landing the job are now rated as low as 12/1, however, putting him among the top 10 contenders.

The 29-year-old, born in Essex but brought up in Oxton, is at 14/1 with William Hill to be the next Bond, down from 25/1, and SkyBet rates his chances at 16/1.

Paddy Power and Betfair put him at 12/1, though, down from 18/1.

Renfrewshire-born Madden, 33, remains well out in front on 3/1 with William Hill and SkyBet and 5/2 with Ladbrokes.

Tom Hiddleston is the second favourite, on 4/1 with Ladbrokes and 5/2 with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Idris Elba, James Norton, Cillian Murphy, Damian Lewis and Tom Hardy are also tipped as better bets than Lowden, but the Borderer has edged ahead of Benedict Cumberbatch, according to comparison website OddsChecker.

He’s also rated a likelier candidate for the role than Henry Cavill, Aidan Turner, Chris Hemsworth and Michael Fassbender.