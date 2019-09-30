Nursery award for Kelso out-of-school club

Castlegate Nursery & Out of School Club Limited in Kelso has won the Nursery Outdoor Learning Environment Award 2019 category, in the Scottish NMT Nursery Awards 2019.

Winners of the awards were presented with their trophies by Arlene Stuart at a high-profile gala night held at the Hilton Glasgow Hotel, attended by more than 350 guests.

Managing director Christine Hamilton said: “Playing and learning outdoors is at the heart of our provision.”

The managing director went on: “We open our outdoor classrooms to local groups and schools to ensure that other children and young people can benefit from the natural play opportunities we provide, and parents, carers and extended families are regularly invited for visits.”