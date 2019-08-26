No question about MP’s determination to help Walkerburn

Words have turned into cash for fundraisers at Walkerburn village hall.

They received a £200 cheque – thanks to Tweeddale MP David Mundell.

The veteran politician nominated the busy community hub to receive the money, which he earned by answering survey questions for a major international research organisation.

The Walkerburn committee is the latest in a series of constituency organisations to benefit from Mr Mundell giving his views on topical subjects.

He said: “I feel it is important for politicians to be as open and transparent as possible with their views and analysis on current events. If responding to these questions provides a little help to local organisations, then that’s all the better.

“I know Walkerburn hall has a number of projects under way just now, including planned work on the roof, so I thought they’d be worthy recipients.”

The MP presented the cheque to members of the committee on a visit to the village. He earlier signed a memorial book to public-spirited resident Mollie McIntosh MBE, who died earlier this year at the age of 99.

A great supporter of the hall, she served on 17 different Tweeddale committees at one time, as well as having a life-long interest in politics.

The committee plans to refurbish a meeting annex at the hall, which will be renamed ‘Mollie’s Room’ in her honour.

z Pictured: Mr Mundell presents the cheque to Walkerburn village hall representatives, from left: Win Pennel, secretary; Kinta Lindsay, committee member; and Denise Hanks, vice-chairwoman.