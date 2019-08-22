No-one can beat world champion trio from the Borders

Three Borders drummers have been named world champions at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

Hawick’s Ross Elliot, Sarah Rowley from Galashiels and Southern Reporter journalist Kathryn Wylie from Jedburgh, won the Grade 3A World Pipe Band Championships drumming title as side drummers for Edinburgh-based Stockbridge Pipe Band.

The 11-strong drum corps defeated 20 bands from all over the world to lift the drumming title, while the band overall placed second.

Sarah and Kathryn are pictured fouth and fifth from left, with Ross, second from right.