New route for walkers and riders opens at Monteviot

A new nine-mile circular horse-riding and walking route around Monteviot, near Jedburgh, opened to the public last Friday.

The route was developed by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) Presidential Initiative 2019, with support from Scottish Borders Council and Lothian Estates.

The new sign-posted, safe and multi-access circular route uses Woodside as the primary access point.

It is waymarked with directional arrows to provide a scenic walk or ride along the River Teviot, rising to the hills near the Wellington Monument.

The route also includes information boards highlighting the arable, livestock and forestry along the way.

President of the RHASS, the Marquis of Lothian, officially opened the route and said: “We are delighted to see this new walking and riding route open to the public as part of our promotional initiative for the Borders.

“It is hoped that this initiative will lead to other such routes being created with support from RHASS members and thereby enable more people to enjoy safe and responsible access to their own countryside.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, the council’s executive member for business and economic development, added: “The Royal Highland Show was a spectacular showcase for our Border ridings and festivals, our textile industry, our innovative biking opportunities and many great Borders businesses and traditions.

“This fantastic new walking and riding route will be a great legacy. I’m sure it will encourage many more people to explore our wonderful landscape and also encourage more land managers to explore opportunities for similar routes.”