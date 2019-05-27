New classroom a breath of fresh air for Morebattle pupils

Children, families and the wider community at Morebattle primary school have celebrated the opening of its outdoor classroom.

With the new facility decorated via bunting made by pupils, with a little help from parent Pauline McGillivray, friends and visitors from the village, church, community council and parent council were welcomed. After speeches by head teacher Adam Lindsay and Jennifer Leavey (P3), a ribbon was cut by Martin McGillivray (P6) and Barbara Bell, from the community council, to officially open the classroom.

This new resource provides three different services to the school:

z It is a place for children to take learning outdoors, for teachers to plan activities in and pupils to benefit from learning in the fresh air (with a magnificent view of the Kale valley and across to the Eildon Hills);

z It helps double as a shelter for those days when the weather is inclement, with children still being outdoors for play time;

z It is also the location of a new buddy bench – a place where youngsters who are having a difficult day, or just feeling in need of a friendly word or a listening ear, can go.

The rest of the children know to keep an eye out for anyone sitting on the bench and to do what they can to help them. During the coming weeks pupils hope to paint the bench a rainbow of colours.

The school is grateful to all the partners, particularly the community council’s support in accessing the Walter Leitch bequest, and the church for enabling access to the JCC Scott fund.