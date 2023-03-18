News you can trust since 1855
New artists and old brush shoulders in Kelso this weekend

The Borders Art Fair opened tomorrow, with more than 70 artists and galleries displaying their fine works to the public.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:28 GMT- 1 min read

Two dozen new exhibitors including painters, printmakers and ceramicists inspired by Scotland’s wildlife and landscapes, are taking part in this year’s event, which remains open today and tomorrow at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso’s Springwood Park.

Attendees can look forward to chatting to the artists, see them at work and perhaps buying their favourite works.

Frances Fergusson, director of the Borders Art Fair, is delighted by the number of new exhibitors taking part.

Greenlaw's June Bell with her superb fantasy/nature fusion pieces.
She said: “There’s a real enthusiasm amongst artists and galleries to be part of the event and its tremendous that we have 24 new artists, with 11 from the Borders and 13 from beyond.

“It really shows how BAF’s reputation is growing all across Scotland and the rest of the UK. We always love to offer visitors the chance to see fresh work and meet new artists as well as the opportunity to see long-time favourites who take part year after year.”

There’s also a great food and drink area, plus the chance to create your own masterpiece at the new pop up print studio.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Stow's Alexandra Warren gave a demonstration of her work with gold leaf.
Jamie Spiers Grant from Newcastle (notational drawings).
East Lothian's Amanda Owenson brought her paintings of the Berwickshire coastal area.
Jessie Growden of Hawick (woodland art).
Amanda Owenson of East Lothian, who's brought along her paintings of the Berwickshire coastline.
Stow artist Alexandra Warren displays her gold leaf, paint and shellac style.
Marchmont artist Sara Rhys with her superb bird portraits.
Jacqui Basset of Windermere, and pup Rowan, with her cold wax and oil paintings.
