Much Ado about cyclists' Shakespeare performance at Borders castle
The HandleBards are currently on their summer tour, with the four-strong cast cycling over 1500 miles to bring Much Ado to theatres, community hubs, castles and gardens across the UK – carrying all of their set, props and costume behind them on their bikes.
The group began with a sense of adventure, a love of Shakespeare and a nifty little pun. Since the four fearless friends first pedalled Twelfth Night to 20 UK venues in 2013, the company has grown to become an internationally renowned theatre company, bringing a charmingly chaotic brand of Shakespeare to audiences all over the globe.
Their performance at Floors Castle, Kelso, on Sunday, August 31, is at 5pm. For tickets, go to www.handlebards.com/tickets.