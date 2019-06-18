Motorcyclist hurt in crash which closed A68 for two hours

A female motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident south of Carter Bar last night.

The road, near Catcleugh reservoir, Otterburn, was closed for almost two hours while police from both Northumbria and the Borders attended.

The female motorcyclist’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a collision on the A68 at Catcleugh, Otterburn.

“At around 6.10pm officers attended the scene where a motorcyclist had come off the bike.

“She was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

“The road was re opened at 7.50pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “We were called to assist at 6.20pm.

There was a road traffic collision near the reservoir, south of Carter Bar.”