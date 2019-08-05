Motorbike ride through Borders in memory of Steve Hislop will raise money for two charities

A memorial motorbike ride in memory of a Borders racing legend will this year help armed services veterans adjust to life back on Civvy Street.

The 2019 Hizzy Memorial Run from Denholm across the Borders is to be staged on Sunday, August 25.

Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride its 135-mile route for the 17th time in honour of former superbike champion Steve ‘Hizzy’ Hislop.

The event was launched in 2003 by Fife-based Alan Duffus Motorcycles and is now supported by Denholm business Thos B Oliver, the garage at which Steve served his apprenticeship and worked for eight years.

This is a particularly poignant year for the event as it marks the 30th anniversary of Hislop becoming the first rider to lap at over 120mph at the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy races.

He won at the TT races 11 times and was British superbike championship twice.

Hislop died in a helicopter accident near Teviothead in 2003 aged 41, and the annual fundraising event is staged to keep his memory alive, attracting fellow racers such as Ian McVeighty and John McGuinness.

This year, the run will raise funds for Hawick High Street’s FirstLight Trust centre and Galashiels-based mental health charity New Horizons Borders.

“The local volunteers who help with the memorial run are asked to nominate charities to benefit from any money raised. We were put forward by one of our blue-light veterans who is also a biker,” said FirstLight Trust hub co-ordinator Caroline Brown.

“We’re very grateful to be chosen, especially as we’ve only been here a year.

“Hawick’s is the charity’s first Scottish hub, joining five others across the UK.”

This year’s route starts in Denholm and takes in Cleikimin, Kelso, Coldstream, Duns and Gifford before stopping for lunch at Carfraemill.

The riders then head to Heriot, Innerleithen, Selkirk and Hawick before returning to Denholm Green.

For further details, call 01450 870221 or email tboliver@btconnect.com