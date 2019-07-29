Mother and daughter head up Galashiels Rotary Club

New Galashiels Rotary Club president Lynda Stoddart, left, can certainly rely on her deputy for support – it’s her mum.

Ruth Collin handed over the presidency to Lynda at a meeting in the town’s Kingsknowes Hotel. But to make the occasion extra special, Lynda welcomed her mother, Liz Jamieson, right, as vice-president.

Ruth Collin handed over the presidency to Lynda at a meeting in the town’s Kingsknowes Hotel. But to make the occasion extra special, Lynda welcomed her mother, Liz Jamieson, right, as vice-president.