Mother and daughter head up Galashiels Rotary Club

New Galashiels Rotary Club president Lynda Stoddart, pictured left, can certainly rely on her deputy for support ' it's her mum.'Ruth Collin handed over the presidency to Lynda at a gathering of Rotarians in the town's Kingsknowes Hotel. But to make the occasion extra special, Lynda welcomed her mother, Liz Jamieson, pictured right, as vice-president.
