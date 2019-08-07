Morebattle Games Week gets off to a fine start

The sashing of Games Queen Orlaith O’Brien on Saturday singalled the start of Morebattle Games Week.

One of Orlaith’s first duties was to present silver anniverary queen Denise Jackson (Mabon) with a silver salver and to lead the procession behind piper Alistair Currie to the playing fields. There Orlaith cut the ribbon to officially open the week’s festivities.

A family day with races, bouncy castle, welly throwing and boules followed. The Community Shop saved the day with ice lollies after the ice cream van failed to appear and prizes were awarded to welly toss winners Emma Douglas, Jenny Thomson, Kyle Scott and Karlton McNulty and boules winner David Douglas and runner-up Aaron Cleland. Sunday’s afternoon teas in the village hall raised £300. That evening’s kurling competition attraced a good turnout of youngsters and was won by Archie Lang with runners-up Angus Milne and Malachy O’Brien.

The fun continues tonight with whist and dominoes for both adults and children in the village hall from 7pm.

On Thursday there’s a pet show with various classes in the school playing field from 6.30pm.

Friday sees the fancy dress and carnival in the school playing fields with judging at 6.30pm, a parade through the village at 7pm and a family disco in the Templehall Hotel from 7.30pm. The presentation of cups will also be made.

The week concludes on Saturday with Morebattle Games being held at Morebattle Tofts from 1pm.

That’s followed by a disco in the village hall at 8pm.