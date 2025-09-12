MoD to carry out 'mock exercises' in the Scottish Borders

By Paul Kelly
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
The military exercises may include helicopter activity in the Duns area. (Pic: Google)placeholder image
The military exercises may include helicopter activity in the Duns area. (Pic: Google)
The Ministry of Defence is to carry out two weeks of mock exercises in the Borders from next week, it has been announced.

The British Army will conduct exercises that will include the use of simulated munitions between Monday, September 15 and Friday, October 3.

It will take place in the Duns area with overflights and landings happening on the ground east of Ladykirk.

Helicopters are expected to be involved and the Ministry of Defence has released the information to ease concerns for anyone who may see or hear the exercises taking place in the area.

The mock drills are an important part of training for the army and any personnel involved, and often take place in different parts of the UK.

