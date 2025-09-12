MoD to carry out 'mock exercises' in the Scottish Borders

The military exercises may include helicopter activity in the Duns area. (Pic: Google)

The Ministry of Defence is to carry out two weeks of mock exercises in the Borders from next week, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Army will conduct exercises that will include the use of simulated munitions between Monday, September 15 and Friday, October 3.

It will take place in the Duns area with overflights and landings happening on the ground east of Ladykirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helicopters are expected to be involved and the Ministry of Defence has released the information to ease concerns for anyone who may see or hear the exercises taking place in the area.

The mock drills are an important part of training for the army and any personnel involved, and often take place in different parts of the UK.