Military jets continue training in Borders skies next week

The region’s skies were busy with jets and transport aircraft last week, and that looks set to continue next week too.

Low-flying jets and transport aircraft will be in the skies between 100ft and 2,000ft next week as the region is used as a tactical training area for military aircraft.

The Borders is one of three areas used by the Ministry of Defence for exercises alongisde northern Scotland and central Wales.

Exercise in the skies are scurrently scheduled for next Tuesday and Thursday from 11am to 1pm and next Wednesday and Friday from 12pm to 1pm.

A MOD spokeperson said: “Tactical training areas are used for operational low flying training by fast jets and Hercules transport aircraft.

“Operational low flying is an essential skill and is practised by fixed wing aircraft between 100ft and 250ft; a more representative altitude at which pilots would fly in a combat scenario.

“The final decision to use an area is taken on the day itself as this kind of training can only take place when weather conditions allow.

“While it is likely some of the slots will not be used, no additional times will be added to those already booked.”

When a training area is active, routine low flying by other military users can take place between 500ft and 2000ft.

When the TTA is not in use standard low flying training is permitted down to 250ft and helicopters down to ground level.

Late spring and summer are the busiest times for low flying as squadrons make full use of good weather to carry out their training.