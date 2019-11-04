Melrose Scouts clean up down by the riverside

Melrose Scouts, Cubs and Beavers joined in the Great Borders River Clean and helped collect litter outside the town.

More than 100kg of rubbish was recovered, including wheel hubs, a scooter, carpet and a rusty shopping trolley.

This was a fund-raiser for the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

The Great Borders River Clean was organised by Tom Rawson, a teacher from St Mary’s School in Melrose, and involved organised litter-picking at over 20 locations throughout the River Tweed and its tributaries.