Melrose science festival goes with a bang

The weird and wonderful world of science was explored during a day of experiments and demonstrations in Melrose on Saturday.

More than 1,000 science enthusiasts from across the region donned lab coats and safety specs for Bang Goes the Borders science festival.

Fergus Rawson, Isaac Stuart and Hamish McLeman press apples with Charlotte Watson from Greener Melrose.

Now in its ninth year, the one-day event, organised by St Mary’s School, featured more than 30 different hands-on activities and workshops aimed at youngsters.

Guest scientists from across Scotland brought the wonders of their laboratories to the school and this year’s event saw a particular focus on environmental issues.

Children tried their hand at activities including beekeeping, acorn planting, soap making and apple pressing, assisted by volunteers from organisations including the Tweed Foundation, Glasgow Science Centre, Heriot Watt University and Glenalmond College during the free event.

School teacher Kirsty McRae said: “The sunshine helped made it a lovey day. We had representation from Stow Primary and Selkirk High schools too this year, which was great.

“The event has developed over the years and while it is still primarily science based, we have started to include more about sustainable living into it.

“We couldn’t put the event on without our sponsors and we’re very grateful to them.”