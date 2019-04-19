Mark set to follow in family’s footsteps as 2019 Kelso Laddie

This year’s Kelso Laddie, introduced to a packed town square this evening, will enjoy no shortage of advice as he prepares to lead the town’s civic week this summer.

Mark Henderson will follow in the footsteps of his brother Ross, the 2014 laddie, father Jim who led the 1987 civic week and uncle Colin Henderson who was the 1980 laddie.

The 22-year-old, who was introduced to waiting crowds by his uncle Jim this evening, will be supported by his right and left-hand men Sean Hook and Craig Logan.

Mark was greeted with a rapturous round of applause and told crowds tonight: “I would like to thank you all for coming out tonight to welcome me as Kelso Laddie for 2019.

“It’s great to see so many people here tonight and I hope I can count on your continued support throughout the year, especially civic week. I am extremely proud to be elected and I will do my best to carry out my duties to the same high standard set by my predecessors.

“With everyone’s support I am sure this is going to be a year I will never forget.” This year’s lady bussers are Edenside Primary School pupils, Ellie Burton and Madison Weymss, and Broomlands Primary School pupils Cody Watson and Skye Nairn.

Mark’s lass will be his girlfriend Kim Fleming.

A full interview with the new Kelso Laddie will follow next week.