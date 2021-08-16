Man who had sex with pony appeals sentence

Court of Appeal in Edinburgh.

Jordan Turnbull, 28, of Meigle Street, was jailed for seven months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years for his part in the depraved activities at an Aberdeenshire farm.

Both he and Joshua Lee-Paterson, 20, each admitted bestiality with separate horses at Cothal Farm near Fintray.

Turnbull's offence was committed between October and December 2018 while Lee-Paterson's took place between October and November the same year.

While Turnbull was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Lee-Paterson was given 18 months supervision and 225 hours unpaid work as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 18 months.

Sheriff Philip Mann said he was not imposing a custodial sentence due to the fact Lee-Paterson had only been 17 years old at the time of the offence.

A third male, Mark Findlater, was jailed for 13 months after he admitted sending images of the sickening acts to a number of addresses in Dyce near Aberdeen and to the local newspaper The Press and Journal.

Now, however, Turnbull has lodged an appeal against his sentence.