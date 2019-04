A man reported missing from Peebles this morning has been found safe by police this afternoon.

The 57-year-old was reported missing earlier this morning after he had not been seen since 6am.

However, he has traced in the Selkirk area this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “We are pleased to confirm that missing man, Mark Davey, has been traced safe in the Selkirk area.

“Officers wish to thank those members of the public who assisted and shared our earlier appeal for information.”