Lyrical genius Scott's work is brought to book

Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

Entitled “The Work”, the book is due for release in the UK on November 17, published by Faber Music, before being released internationally, including the USA, on Januart 13, 2022.

The limited hardback edition presents the band’s complete lyrics (including B-sides and rarities) with handwritten excerpts by Scott, alongside his illustrations, many of which have never been seen before.

The release is meant both as a celebration of and tribute to the unbridled creativity of Selkirk man Scott, and aims to fulfil his wishes by being the book that he wanted to create and had spoken of creating before taking his own life in May 2018.

The Work ... which includes lyrics and illustrations by the talented Scott Hutchison, is available from November 17.

For some readers, it won’t be an easy read, as it includes content about topics that some may find upsetting, including references to suicide.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Scott’s brother, and the band's drummer, Grant Hutchison, said: “Seeing this book come to life has been something of a bittersweet experience.

"Reading the lyrics without music really brings home the stark reality of what Scott was going through and at the same time highlights the talent of someone who I consider to be one of the best songwriters in the world.

"This would’ve been a different release had Scott been involved, but we all felt it was important that his lyrics be celebrated and given the spotlight they deserve.

The book includes drawings by the tragic Frightened Rabbit frontman.

“As Scott has said, these words were always meant to be accompanied by music, but the impact of digesting them without is no less great.

"Pick up this book of words, hold it, share it and immerse yourself in the world Scott created by opening not only his heart but his whole soul to the world. “

The Work’s creative concept comes from renowned album designer Dave Thomas, who worked with Frightened Rabbit across their career.

The Work will be available as a limited edition to purchase, for £25, from Frightened Rabbit’s website www.frightenedrabbit.com and other retailers.