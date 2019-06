Lauder St Luke 132 presented cheques to Lauder Cornet Christopher Purves, Right-Hand Man Christopher Rogerson and Left-Hand Man Hayden Steele for their horses for the Threepwood Night rideout.

This is the 16th year that the lodge has

sponsored the horses and have, in total, handed over £ 5,150.

z Pictured, from left – Christopher Rogerson, Gordon McHutchon (lodge treasurer), Christopher Purves and Hayden Steele.