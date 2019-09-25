Living history event offers villagers a trip back in time

Ancrum and District Heritage Society’s £43,000 dig is stirring up plenty of interest in the village and beyond.

The Mantle Walls site was open to visitors on Saturday to view the excavation so far and learn all about what has been found.

Bev Palin with Phyllis Cameron, Hazel Wager and Barry Crombie at Ancrum Village green.

And on Sunday, a community day on the green offered visitors a host of hands-on activities, stalls and demonstrations of medieval crafts.

All our photos are online here.

Heritage society chairman Richard Strathie said: “We’ve all had a fantastic time meeting volunteers and visitors throughout week one of the Mantle Walls dig.

“Over the weekend, we’ve had a huge number of people coming from near and far to learn about this important part of Ancrum’s heritage.

“Unfortunately, the sunny weather didn’t hold out for our living history day. However, it didn’t dampen our spirits, and a steady flow of visitors kept our medieval makers, and our passionate tour guide Roy, busy all day.

“Thank you to those who came along to see us, who demonstrated their medieval crafts and to our team of volunteers and AOC Archaeology Group, who have worked non-stop to make this whole week a success.”

The two-week archeological dig, concluding this Saturday, hopes to confirm the site was once home to a bishop’s palace.

The next talk on the project takes place in the village hall this Friday at 3pm.