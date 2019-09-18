“Little Gem” Caddy Mann restaurant needs your votes

The Caddy Mann restaurant near Jedburgh is the only Borders eaterie to have made it to the finals of the Scotsman Food and Drink Awards.

And this year, it’s not only made the grade in the hidden gem category – in which it was a runner-up last year – head chef and owner Ross Horrocks has been whittled down to the final four in the chef of the year category – alongside Lorna McNee, Scott Smith and Stuart Ralston.

The Caddy Mann restaurant near Jedburgh.

Ross, whose wife Lynne manages front of house, told us: “It is superb that we made the hidden gem category again, and hope that we can go one better this time around.

“However, I have no idea how I was even nominated for best chef ... all the others have great technical skills, and huge teams around them, while you’ll usually find me washing the dishes at the end of service.

“It is a huge shock to see my name up with all those talented people, but it is fantastic for the restaurant.”

Caddy Mann fans have until Friday to vote in the hidden gem category – click here to visit the webpage.