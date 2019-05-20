Lauder’s new community shed is officially open to all

After more than two years in the making, Lauder Community Shed is up and running and ready build up its membership.

The group moved into a former meeting room the Leader Leisure Centre last week and is wasting no time in encouraging people through its doors.

Albert Clark,'Terry Roy , John Mcpherson and 'Robin Jeffs.

Shed chairman John McPherson said: “At the moment we have about 12 people really interested and now that our shed is open we look forward to welcoming more people along.

“We are looking for both men and women to join.

“Folk have been really supportive of the idea and we’ve already received a lot of donations of tools, time and money so are ready to get going with projects including benches for the community and planters for the leisure centre.

“Bird boxes are an amazingly common request too and we’ll even be making some owl boxes. We’ve a lathe and work benches been donated too, so that’s a big help.”

The group, a registered charity, raised £8,000 in grant funding and donations to establish itself and will soon start selling its wares from within the Old Causeway building to help with running costs.

“I can’t stress enough how very much this new group is needed,” John added. “We have helped quite a few people already. The whole aim of the shed is to stop depression, tackle social isolation and get people out of the house and involved.

“That has already been achieved a little but we are still looking to do more.

“Anyone with a skill can come along and share it, and anyone without can come along to learn or even just enjoy a cuppa and chat.”

And the plans don’t stop there.

“It’s a blank canvas right now, which is absolutely amazing,” former electrician John added. “We may go on to offer photography classes and whatever else comes along.

“The community benefits are endless.”

Watching Dr Paul Corney officially open their new home last Friday marked a major milestone for the group, which first began working towards opening a shed in May 2017.

It had to abandon its original plan to house the shed in a portacabin due to costs, but say they will keep looking for a more permanent home.

The shed is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12.30pm to 5pm and membership costs £3 per month. For more information contact John on 07703 305257.