Lauder’s Lucy is blooming great

Lucy Jessop, of Lauder primary school’s gardening club, is this year’s Lauder in Bloom ‘Gardener of the Year’.

The title is awarded to the school gardening club member who has shown the most enthusiasm and knowledge throughout their gardening year.

The club is run by a team of volunteers who organise weekly sessions with pupils as part of their school day, covering everything from sowing seeds, planting, harvesting, showing, cooking and eating.

They have raised beds in the school grounds where the children grow fruit and vegetables, along with a wildlife garden, access to a small woodland area, a well-stocked shed complete with rain-water harvesting and compost heaps.

They are now looking for a new club leader to work alongside their parent and grandparent garden helpers with Primary 4 and 5 youngsters. Anyone interested should contact Mr Vannan at Lauder primary on 01578 722 346 or email him at Lauderps@scotborders.gov.uk.

z Pictured are Lucy Jessop and Alistair Smith, chair of Lauder in Bloom.