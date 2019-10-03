Kirk Yetholm pit stop for vintage vehicles

Last Thursday saw 28 special guests arrive for lunch at the Border Hotel, Kirk Yetholm – each one over 100 years old.

The vehicles were taking part in the Eildon Ramble Vintage Car Rally which ran from September 23-28.

One was built in 1910 and two steam-powered vehicles required a refill outside the hotel – using up water at the rate of 20 miles per gallon.

The vintage automobiles covered about 70 miles that day, travelling from the Dryburgh hotel and working their way around various parts of the Borders, including Kelso.