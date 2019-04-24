Kenny raises £11k for cancer charity

When Selkirk’s Kenny Houston puts his mind to something, special things tend to happen.

Following his 2015 black tie dinner and auction in support of the BGH’s Borders Cancer Centre and the Katie McKerracher Trust – both organisations later receiving cheques for £10,000 – he held another event earlier this month at the Haining in Selkirk. Attended by more than 200 guests, the event raised £11,000 for the Borders Cancer Centre.

Diagnosed with bowel cancer six years ago, the former police officer has made it his mission to repay the dedication and kindness of cancer centre staff by raising as much money as possible in support of their work.

“This latest fund-raiser proved yet another success,” said Kenny, “which is down to the tremendous backing I’ve received from all corners of the Borders and beyond.

“Special thanks has to go to main sponsors WSA Solicitors, McHardy Financial and J. A. Waters Family Butchers.

“I’m also indebted to Kevin Crawford Events for their wonderful support, and to many other organisations and individuals too numerous to mention.”

Items up for grabs included a one-week holiday in Lanzarote, a golf top signed by major winner Rory McIlroy, and a luxury break in Northern Ireland.