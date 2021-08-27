Kelso’s bootiful project ends on a high

Eva Little's winning photo.

After a successful funding award from the Scotland’s Towns Partnership’s Town Resilience Fund, Visit Kelso launched the campaign and a series of competitions, aimed at encouraging people to visit, shop, and stay local.

The focal point of the initiative was an oversized pair of bespoke boots, that were brimming with colourful plants, located in the Square, and three competitions were launched, encouraging businesses and locals to engage with the campaign.

For the first competition, local businesses, community groups, schools and residents were asked to create their own floral displays using old footwear and imaginative props.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges and are as follows: 1, Gorgeous Hair and Beauty Salon, Kelso; 2, The Old Smithy, Ednam; 3, The Black Swan, Kelso. The second competition was aimed at children, encouraging them to walk around town, looking for unusual items on display in different windows. The winners were: 1, Bill Scott; 2, Isla Wilson; 3, M. Alan.

The final competition saw people take an original photo with the giant pair of boots and submit it to the judging panel. The winner for this competition was Eva Little.

Winners received vouchers to spend in local businesses.