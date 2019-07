The first round of the local Rotary Young Artist competition was held at Kelso High School last Wednesday.

There were 102 entries.

Results – 11-14 age group – 1, Lexi Reader; 2, Paulina Tomaskiewic; 3, Molly Sutherland.

15-17 age group – 1, Jenna Forsyth; 2, Jenna Forsyth; 3, Jess Davidson.

Headteacher’s prize – Zosia Skutecki.

The competition judges commented on the high standard of entries put forward.

The winners go forward to the next round of the competition in August.