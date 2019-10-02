Kelso’s new £248k play park goes down a storm at opening

Kelso’s new £248,000 play park was opened with a bang on Saturday as hundreds of children turned out to try out the new space-inspired equipment.

A party in the park event at Shedden Park, organised by Kelso Community Council and the local authority, offered up live music, games, face-painting, and a visit from the town’s fire engine.

Katy Hewie, Ruby Ward, Megan Richardson, Libby Hendry, Aimee Burrows and Abigail Scott

Guide leader and all-round volunteering stalward Susan Glendinning, winner of this year’s Ex-Kelso Laddies Lifetime Achievement Award, officially opened the park with help from this year’s lady bussers Skye Nairn, Ellie Burton and Madison Wemyss.

See all our photos from the day in our gallery: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-kelso-s-new-play-park-opening-goes-with-a-bang-1-5015682

Town provost Dean Weatherston, said: “It was great to be a part of a wonderful day and I enjoyed taking my daughter and nieces into the new park.

“It is a great asset for the town and I am especially pleased there is equipment for children with disabilities.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the project and those involved with the opening.”

The all-inclusive play park, which includes ramps, wide slides, a swirl roundabout, disabled swings and a sign language panel, is the sixth to be opened in the Borders in the last 18 months as part of the council’s £5m investment in new play parks, skate parks, pump tracks, all age outdoor spaces and shelters.

Kelso councillors Simon Mountford, Euan Robson and Tom Weatherston, added: “Many thanks to all who attended and contributed to the celebrations for the Kelso’s new play park.

“This facility will benefit local people and should attract more visitors to the Kelso area, while helping our young people to get active in a fun environment.”

Kelso, Galashiels, Stow, Oxton, Harestanes and Coldstream have now all received new play parks as part of the investment programme announced last year.

Peebles, Earlston, Duns, Eyemouth and Jedburgh are all scheduled to see new play areas in the next three years, with further outdoor facilities to be installed in other towns.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and locality services, said: “We have had some great feedback already on the new Shedden Park Play Park and we hope families in the local area will get along to try it out in the coming weeks.

“We have plans for further play parks right across the Scottish Borders as well as new pump/skate parks and fitness and youth shelters as part of the investment strategy, which is aiming to improve the right facilities in the right places.”