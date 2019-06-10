Kelso Rotarians on song for birthday boy Hector

Kelso Rotarian Hector Innes cut his 90th birthday cake and fellow members sang ‘Happy Birthday’ at a club meeting.

Speaker for evening was Colin Taylor, who entertained members by reminiscing about his time as projectionist at the town’s Roxy cinema. Colin learned his skill by going to the cinema in Hawick after school and learning the ropes.

Rotarian Ian Mckirdy, who lives for part of the year in Kelso and part in the Phillipines, gave an illustrated talk on growing a crop of mangoes and discussing his proposals for producing mango wine. Club president Jim Mackie gave the vote of thanks.

Kelso Rotary Club received a visit from Rotarian Linda Cassidy as she tours the UK. Linda, a member in Oregon, did her schooling at Kelso High in Washington.