Kelso pupils proud to be cast in Tweed role

Kelso High School has launched a fly-fishing project to celebrate the river that brings £24m to the region and supports more than 500 full-time jobs across the Borders economy.

Between May 2019 and January 2020, over 100 S1 pupils (some are pictured) will work with community partners – including Orvis Ltd, The Tweed Foundation, Tweedstart, Allanbank Arts, The Roxburghe Estate and Kelso Angling Association – in a project named River Tweed – The Pride of Kelso to highlight and celebrate not only the Tweed’s importance as the largest rod fishery in Europe south of the Arctic Circle, but also the rich heritage of Kelso itself in the production of fishing flies.

Over the coming weeks Orvis Ltd will work with pupils to develop their interest and skills in the art of fly fishing. Workshops will include fly-casting techniques, the biology of insects, how to land and safely release fish, as well as casting practice.

The programme has already begun with a walk along the Tweed on the Roxburghe Estate where students were tasked with designing interpretation boards.

In preparation for a fly fishing-based community art project with Allanbank Arts, pupils engaged in the production of fishing-fly maquettes.

Students are experimenting with design ideas that will be developed with Allanbank Arts into an installation for display in the Tweedside town.

Allanbank Arts and pupils will also be in attendance at a number of community events over the course of the summer designed to publicise the project and encourage members of the local community to create their own fishing flies at a fun workshop.

Why not pop along to Kelso farmers’ market on Saturday, June 22, and/or the Border Union agricultural show on Saturday, July 27, to celebrate The River Tweed – The Pride of Kelso.