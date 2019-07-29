Kelso Lidl store closed after electrical fire

A supermarket in Kelso remains closed to shoppers today after a fire broke out yesterday.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the Lidl store in Shedden Park Road just before 7pm on Sunday, July 29.

The fire, thought to be electrical, is believed to have started in an office.

Fire crews attended from Kelso and Coldstream. They spent an hour putting the fire out and making the area safe.

A spokesperson for Lidl said that ther small fire at the Kelso store on Sunday evening was quickly contained.

They added: “As a precaution, all customers and employees were immediately evacuated from the store and thankfully, no-one was hurt.

“The store is currently closed for remedial works, with a view to opening as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”