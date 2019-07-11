Kelso Laddies create memorial stone to late poet Ogilvie

Kelso is set to commemorate late poet Will H Ogilvie with a memorial stone during this year’s civic week.

The wordsmith, born at Holefield, near Kelso in 1869, has a cairn in his memory near Roberton, where his ashes were scattered following his death in 1963, but until now no memorial has been put up at his birthplace.

The Ex-Kelso Laddies’ Club has rectified that, though, and the unveiling ceremony of a new memorial is planned for Friday, July 19.

A parade to the stone, led by Kelso Pipe Band, leaves Holefield at 6.30pm and will be followed recitations of Ogilvie’s poems and songs and an oration by Alasdair Hutton at the memorial.

Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson will unveil the stone alongside members of the Ogilvie family.

Colour-bussers Codi Watson, Skye Narin, Ellie Burton and Madison Wemyss will unveil accompanying information boards.

The pipe band will play the procession back to Holefield at 7.50pm.

A full preview of this year’s Kelso Civic Week is online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/here-s-your-kelso-civic-week-timetable-for-2019-1-4962657