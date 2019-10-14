Kelso charity shop opens its doors

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland has opened a new boutique shop filled with designer labels and one-of-a-kind finds at 8-16 Horsemarket, Kelso.

The charity’s Borders retail team officially opened the new boutique. Shop managers Hazel Millar, from Galashiels, Laura Williamson, Hawick, and Nicola Wood, Melrose, were among those who gathered to support the new Kelso shop manager, Tracey Charters, on the opening day.

z Pictured: Margaret Kerr, volunteer; Beth Young, Haddington shop manager; Carly Saunders, HR; Tracey Charters; Jennifer Eardley, HR; Carol McGeoghean, assistant manager; Sam Easton, head of retail products.