Justin’s cast will signal the end of Selkirk’s ceremonies

There will barely be a dry eye in Selkirk’s Market Place on June 14 as Justin Gilchrist casts the colours of the Ex-Soldiers Association to the tune of “Up Wi’ The Souters o’ Selkirk” before dipping the flag for a poignant two minutes’ silence.

Justin, a 47-year-old from Paisley, was granted the honour at a committee meeting of the association at the Fleece Hotel on Sunday evening.

Justin Gilchrist will cast the Ex-Soldiers' flag this year.

He moved to Selkirk in April 2015, marrying Souter Fiona Scott.

His interest in the common riding began when he watched the various ceremonial events take place, and decided to put his name forward for selection as right hand man last year.

He said: “The whole thing is incredibly poignant.

It makes the hairs stand up on the back of your neck – with the visit to the war memorial first thing in the morning and, of course, the pinnacle of the day, the casting of the colours.

“I found it really interesting. I enjoyed being involved in it last year, and it’s a huge honour to be asked to represent the association this year.

“I’m really proud to be involved with it.”

Justin was a signaller with the Royal Corps of Signals from 1988 to 1995, based in Germany, Aldershot and Catterick, which qualifies him for the position.

Serving his first year as chairman of the Ex-Soldiers Association, Stewart Lunt was full of praise for their chosen man for 2019.

He said: “All the applications for this year were reviewed at the meeting on Sunday.

“We fully believe that Justin will meet the standards required.

“His cv regarding his military service was exemplary, and he has had a successful career since leaving the mob, so he ticks all the boxes, really, and we think he’ll do a great job.”

Justin will have a veritable army of family members watching his cast, with daughters from a previous marriage, Bethanie and Caitlin, joining stepkids Jordan, Rebecca, Kai and Conall, and grandchildren Casey and Riley and, of course, wife Fiona, set to support him on the day.