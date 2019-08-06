Jobs hang in balance as Arcadia Group confirms closure of two Galashiels clothing stores

Two Galashiels town centre clothing stores will shut their doors for good this autumn, leaving the future of around 10 staff in question.

Dorothy Perkins and Burton in Channel Street will close on Friday, October 11, with Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group attributing a fall in profits to an increase in online retailing.

A group spokeswoman said: “We are constantly reviewing our store portfolio across the group, investing in flagship stores, and increasing our brands’ digital presence.

“Our click and collect service across the brands is also proving a successful way of helping our customers collect their purchases at a location most convenient to them.

“We endeavour to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group.”

In 2017 the Galashiels outlets were briefly marketed by estate agents before the Department for Work and Pensions considered relocating its JobCentre Plus there.

In May, Arcadia announced it was closing 23 stores across the UK with the loss of around 500 jobs.