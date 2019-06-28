Jethart and Kelso cavalcades meet at Morebattle fo traditional tryst

Mounted cavalcades rode from the north and south to meet in glorious sunshine at Morebattle on Sunday.

Jethart Callant Euan Munro and Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson both took to the front of their cavalcades for the first time, leading around 80 riders from Jedburgh and 70-odd from Kelso.

After a formal meeting, the principals’ parties joined town provosts Harvey Oliver and Dean Weatherston, from Jedburgh and Kelso respectively, on the guests’ platform.

There, guest speaker musician and former English teacher Martin Marroni spoke of two Borders poets Robert Davidson, of Morebattle, and Will Ogilvie, of Kelso.

The principals, supported by their henchmen, laid a wreath at the village war memorial before dancing a reel with Morebattle Primary School pupils.

The visit to Morebattle was the first rideout of the Jethart Callant’s Festival.

Callant Euan Munro said: “It was a really enjoyable day.

“I think we’ve got a little work to do with our dancing as it was a bit of a mess, but it gave everyone a good laugh.”

Looking ahead to next weekend, the 25-year-old agricultural engineer says he’s looking forward to leading his second rideout to Southdean.

The cavalcade leaves Back Bongate at noon, arriving at Souden Kirk ruins at 2.15pm Lustruther Farm at 3pm, Camptown at 4.30pm and returning to town at 6.15pm.